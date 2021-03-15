Woman killed by suspected stray bullet identified

Waco police Monday released the identity of a woman killed by an apparent stray bullet over the weekend as 33-year-old Amber Fullbright of Waco.

Police are asking that anyone with information or who might have been a witness call the special crimes division or reach out to Waco Crimestoppers by calling (254)753-HELP (4357).

The victim was found by her roommate Saturday at the Kate Ross Apartments in the 1100 block of Ross Avenue.

Police say they had been called out to the same apartments about 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning for a different shooting and believe the victim may have been hit by a bullet fired in that incident.

Police spokesman Garen Bynum said that in that earlier case, officers had gotten a call about a shooting at the complex and found numerous shell casings and found the male victim a short distance away.

That victim had several gunshot wounds including to his torso and both legs.

He was transported to a local hospital with his condition not believed to be life threatening.

The other victim was found lying on a couch where she had apparently been hit by a stray bullet that had gone through a window of her apartment.

Police say they do not believe the bullet was intended for the second victim.