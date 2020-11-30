Woman killed in Bellmead crash identified

The woman killed in the Saturday morning rollover crash in Bellmead has been identified as 26-year-old Kadeshah Proctor of Waco.

Bellmead police reported the crash occurred about 8:30 a.m. in the 500 block of North Loop 340

When first responders got to the scene they found a black 2014 Ford Expedition had rolled onto its top.

The driver of that vehicle was a 38-year-old woman from Riesel who had to be rescued from the vehicle and who had serious injuries.

The other vehicle was driven by Proctor She was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace David Pareya.

The investigation into the crash was reported ongoing.