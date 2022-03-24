KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department are actively investigating the ninth Murder in the City of Killeen.

Officers with the Killeen PD were dispatched on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at approximately 5:03 p.m., to the 13000 block of State Highway 195 in reference to a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found two victims who were shot.

One victim, identified as 52-year-old Yolonda N’Gaojia, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 6:56 p.m. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

The second victim received non-life-threatening injuries, and was treated and released at the scene.

Killeen PD wants the community know that this was an isolated incident and there is no continued threat to the general public.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this murder, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Detectives are actively investigating this Murder and there is no additional information at this time.