Woman killed in Killeen shooting

Killeen police report a 45-year-old woman is dead following a Thursday night shooting.

Police Commander Ronnie Supak said officers were called to a home in the 300 block of South 10th Street and found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Officers did begin attempted life saving measures until paramedics arrived, but the victim was pronounced dead at 11:29 p.m. after being transported to Baylor Scott 7 White Medical Center in Temple.

She was identified as Tonya Denise Dixon.

Detectives are asking anyone who may information about this Murder, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.