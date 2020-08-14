Woman killed in Lakeshore Drive head on crash

Waco police report a 55-year-old woman has died following a Thursday evening traffic crash along a scenic portion of Lakeshore Drive.

Police spokesman Garen Bynum said it happened shortly after 8 p.m. when a Ford F-150 pickup traveling east in the 5400 block of Lakeshore crossed into the westbound lanes and collided with a GMC Yukon.

The driver of the Yukon received minor injuries, but the female driver of the pickup was not wearing a seatbelt and received serious injuries.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Pete Peterson.

Police said the name of the victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.