Woman on probation for deadly wrong-way crash re-arrested

Local News

McLennan County prosecutors want to revoke the probation of a woman who caused a deadly crash in 2016.

Officers arrested Savannah Cardoza on Thursday.

She was sentenced to ten years deferred adjudication on January 22nd, 2019 after she entered pleas to charges of manslaughter, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and aggravated assault.

Police say she had been driving a car without permission at the time and was going south in the northbound lanes of HWY 6 when the crash occurred about 3:00 a.m.

She collided head on with another car.

The driver of an 18-wheeler carrying a load of glycerin took evasive action to avoid hitting the wreck. The truck rolled over, killing  54-year-old Donald Lawrence Ray of Weatherford.

According to court documents, prosecutors say Cardoza has failed to do several of the steps outlined in her plea agreement to keep her out of jail. That includes finishing 300 hours of community service, paying court costs, and attending education programs.

A judge will schedule a hearing to discuss the case.

