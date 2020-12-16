Woman pleas guilty to firing shot in Ft Hood housing

A 31-year-old woman has entered a guilty plea in federal court, admitting she fired a shot inside a Fort Hood housing unit.

Emily Pait could receive up to ten years in federal prison when she is sentenced.

Pait appeared in federal court in Waco before U.S. Magistrate Jeffrey C. Manske on one count of endangering a child and one count of deadly conduct in connection with the incident that occurred inside her Fort Hood residence March 10, 2020.

Two children were present at the time.

Court papers said the bullet also penetrated and interior wall and entered an adjoining unit where her neighbor’s child was present at the time.

All of the children were under the age of 15.

None were hurt.

Military Police investigated the incident.

The charges were federal because the shooting took place on government property.

