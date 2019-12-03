Woman pulled down by hair, assaulted, man arrested

A McLennan County man accused of assaulting his girlfriend and dragging her down a road in a choke hold remained in the McLennan County Jail Tuesday after being arrested over the weekend.

William Todd Downie was booked into the jail on charges of assault causes bodily injury family violence and assault impeding breath with his bond set at $15,500.

An arrest affidavit said deputies had responded to a location in the 1000 block of River Road outside Waco Saturday on a report of a domestic disturbance.

They had been told that the suspect, later identified as Downie, had left the scene in a grey GMC pickup pulling a travel trailer.

Deputies spotted the vehicle in the parking lot of a Dollar General store and made contact with Downie who told them he had argued with the victim but the situation had not become physical.

The affidavit stated that the deputy then made contact with a witness who said the victim had been pulled to the ground by her hair and was placed in a choke hold.

The victim told the same story and told of being dragged on the road.

The affidavit stated the deputy asked if she wanted a protective order and was told ” yes”.

Downie was then arrested and taken to jail.