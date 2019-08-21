Woman sentenced for stealing from elderly victim who had tried to help her

A 44-year-old woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars in property from a woman who had tried to help her and had given her a place to stay will now be going to prison.

Christi Ahlgrim-Skinner was sentenced to five years in prison during a hearing in 54th District Court Wednesday morning.

The case had been investigated by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Parnell McNamara said at the time of her arrest that the victim had allowed the woman to move into an apartment next to her house on a farm near Lorena in exchange for help around the place.

The victim began noticing things disappearing almost right away, then when she returned from an out of town trip found a large quanity of jewelry, a vacuum cleaner and a DVD player missing.

The victim also said the suspect had been seen driving her car while she was gone, but was convinced to bring it back.

The thefts had occurred over about a two month period, ending with the warrant being obtained in July.

The value of the items taken had been estimated at over $7,000.

Ahlgrim-skinner was charged with theft against the elderly because of the age of the victim