Woman sentenced to fifty years for compelling prostitution of young boy

A 19th District Court Jury has returned guilty verdict in the trial of a Mart woman accused of compelling prostitution by a young boy.

She was then sentenced to fifty years in prison.

The jury began deliberating Kristen Eileen Brown’s fate early Thursday afternoon after hearing evidence in the case.

The Mart woman had remained in the McLennan County Jail after being arrested in March 2017, accused of allowing a young boy to be used by men for sex, in one instance for money,

In the arrest affidavit, it was stated that during an interview with the Child Advocacy Center in Bell County, the child made an outcry regarding a man committing a sex act on him locally,

He also mentioned that in the past the woman had accepted $150 from a man to spend two hours with him.

One incident had occurred in Wisconsin when he was about ten years old.