Woman sexually assaulted after lured to Lake Belton

Military Police assisted in the arrest of a suspect in the sexual assault of a woman that had occurred at Lake Belton.

Matthew David Conner was picked up at Military Police headquarters by Belton officers who had been investigating the case.

Belton police spokesperson Candice Griffin said they took a report on the assault March 10.

Investigators said the assault had occurred after a pre-arranged meeting at the Lake Belton Dam.

Following their investigation, a warrant for Conner was obtained and he was taken into custody with the assistance of Fort Hood authorities

The 21-year-old Conner remained in the Bell County Jail on sexual assault charges.

Bond was set at $85,000.