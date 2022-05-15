WACO, TX (FOX44)- Waco Police officers responded to a drive by shooting in the 2900 Block of Morrow just before 3:00 a.m.

When officers arrived they located a woman with a gunshot wound and she was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and is currently in stable condition.

Officers are still looking for the suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 254-750-7500 or send in a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers, if the tip leads to an arrest you can be rewarded up to $2,000, their phone number is 254-753-4357