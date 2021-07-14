Woman shot at Anniversary Park in Waco

Waco police report a woman was shot in a section of Cameron Park known as Anniversary Park late Tuesday night.

Police had gone there about 11;15 p.m. on a report of shots being heard fired and found the victim.

Witnesses said the suspect drove off and were able to give officers a description of the vehicle.

Additional officers arriving on the scene followed a vehicle matching that description but determined that no one in that car was the shooter, though one was identified as having outstanding warrants and was taken into custody.

The investigation continues, though police say this appears to have been a targeted incident with no threat to the public at large