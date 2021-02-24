Woman shot early Wednesday morning in Temple dies, suspect arrested

Temple police say a 19-year-old woman shot early Wednesday morning has died, and an 18-year-old man is being held in her death.

Temple police had been called to the 1800 block of East French Avenue early Wednesday and found a the victim, later identified as Clair Hernandez suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in critical condition and later died.

Police say a man, now identified as 18-year-old Christopher James DeLeon, was found at the scene and taken into custody,

He was transported to the Bell County Jail.

The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.