Waco woman shot in the face Thursday morning

Waco police report a woman received a gunshot wound to the face and neck area Thursday morning in an incident on North 20th Street.

Officers were called to the 3300 block of North 20th just after 10:00 a.m.

There they found that the 42-year-old victim had been shot.

The wound was determined to be on life threatening.

Police spokesman Garen Bynum said the other person involved was cooperating with officers and no arrests had been made as of early Thursday afternoon.

The investigation is continuing.

