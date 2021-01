A 51-year-old Killeen woman died Thursday night after being hit by a car as she tried to cross East Rancier Avenue on foot.

The victim was identified as Penn Moffitt Ford.

Killeen police said she tried to cross Rancier from south to north in the 3300 block and was hit by a Chevrolet Malibu that was going west in the outside lane.

The victim was thrown into a grassy area north of the roadway.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.