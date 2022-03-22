MARLIN, Texas – UPDATE: Marlin Police are investigating a fatal accident near an area Walmart.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Southbound State Highway 6 at approximately 10:00 p.m. Sunday. This was in reference to a vehicle striking a pedestrian – resulting in a fatality.

After an investigation, the department says a woman left Walmart at approximately 9:50 p.m. and attempted to cross State Highway 6 – near Park Street – which is a dark area of the highway. It is believed the woman tripped and fell onto the inside lane of southbound traffic, and was struck by numerous vehicles.

The victim was identified on Monday, and next of kin notifications have been made.