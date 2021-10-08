Woman wounded at Conder Park shooting

Killeen police say a woman was wounded in a Thursday night shooting at Conder Park.

Police responded to a call about a possible shooting at the park at 6:30 p.m., but when they got there, they did not find a victim and it appeared all parties involved had gone.

Then a call came in about a shooting victim at Fort Hood Street and Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

Police found a woman with a gunshot wound to the shoulder at that location.

As the investigation unfolded, police learned that there had been some sort of altercation at the park with shots being fired and the woman being hurt.

As the parties left the scene, the car carrying the woman was involved in a traffic accident on Hood Street.

The woman was then taken by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple for treatment.

Police were still gathering information about the incident Friday and were asking that anyone with information about what happened contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online here

