Women encouraged to make appointments for National Mammography Day

The third Friday in October each year is National Mammography Day.

On this day, and throughout the month of October, woman are encouraged to make a mammography appointment.

“COVID-19 isn’t going anywhere. It’s going to be around for a while, and we still need to get our screening services – not only mammograms, colonoscopies, lung cancer screenings, prostate cancer screenings, cervical cancer – these are all really important. We need to continue screening these patients,” syas Baylor Scott and White Physician Assistant Cassie Connerty.

The National Mammography Program through the National Breast Cancer Foundation offers free mammograms and diagnostic services for women in need.