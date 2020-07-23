Women in Aviation International forms Central Texas chapter

WACO, Texas – The Aviation and Aerospace industry continues to expand in Central Texas, and the formation of a chapter of Women in Aviation International was announced Thursday at a quarterly Greater Waco Aviation Alliance meeting through Zoom.

Women in Aviation International (WAI) is a nonprofit organization with over 100 international chapters dedicated to the encouragement and advancement of women in all aviation career fields and interests. Membership includes astronauts, corporate and airline pilots, maintenance technicians, engineers, air traffic controllers, business owners, educators, journalists, flight attendants, high school and university students, air show performers, airport managers, community leaders, enthusiasts and many others.

The Central Texas Chapter of WAI was established by an initial grouping of ten WAI members from the local aviation and aerospace industry with a vision and a focus on embracing, educating, supporting and mentoring. The goal is to inspire the career path of Central Texas women and students to consider careers in aviation and aerospace in an ongoing effort to retain talent and support the local growing industry.

There are many scholarship opportunities available through the international nonprofit, and the hope is to bring some of this into Central Texas.

As the only official chapter between Dallas and San Antonio, WAI Central Texas anticipates a large membership base that offers many networking opportunities, mentoring possibilities and friendships.

To learn more about WAI Central Texas Chapter, you can visit these social media sites:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Women-In-Aviation-Central-Texas-Chapter- 101405034916888/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/waicentx/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WAIcentx

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/women-in-aviation-central-texas

(Courtesy: Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce)

Source: Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce