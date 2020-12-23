Women is hoping to reunite with her biological family

KILLEEN, Tx – Kristina Henry needs one clue that could lead her to her biological family. She’s hoping to get some answers to questions she had growing up.



“I didn’t really have a good childhood with my adoptive family and so I started to ask a lot of questions and my adoptive parents were actually pretty into and they tried to help me get a long with with that whole theory.” says Kristina Henry.

Kristina Henry’s search started over 23 years ago, but that search has been difficult with only bits and pieces of information, she needed help. So she turned to social media asking for someone to at least get advice on what else she could do to find her someone biologically related to her. Then an angel responded to her Facebook posting offering to help. Kelly Mahoney, an adoption search angel helps adoptees reunite with their biological families.



“In Texas they have something known as the Texas birth index and its a database online that has all the records of the adoptees and individuals born in Texas.” says an adoption search angel, Kelly Mahoney.

Kristina was born at Fort Hood and her parents put her up for adoption when she was only 18 months old.

“There’s no last names on my adoption readiness summary, it just has my fathers and my mothers first names and they weren’t married so it’s really hard to find these records right now, we don’t know if there’s a criminal record. I just know I was born on military base.” says Henry.

Kristina’s curiosity about her birth parents and family began as a teenager, and now as a mother with children of her own, putting together the missing pieces to her life’s biological puzzle have become even more important.

“My children have some medical issues and they’re having children now and so I want to know what medical history I have so that they can prepare themselves.” says Henry.

Kristina is hoping to get some of the answers she’s been looking for and is asking you for your help, if you have any information that can help Kristina you can go to searchangels.org.