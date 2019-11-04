Woman murdered at TSTC, one man arrested

WACO, Texas-Texas Department of Public Safety is heading the investigation of a November 3rd murder.

Texas State Technical College requested the help of Rangers to investigate the disturbance that occurred at 308 Webb Ave on the TSTC campus.

When Rangers arrived, they found 33-year-old Samantha Dragoo with a gunshot wound to the upper body and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rangers charged 20-year-old Taylor McKibben with murder.

Dragoo and McKibben were both students at TSTC and counseling has been made available to students on campus.

McKibben was booked and released into McLennan County Jail.