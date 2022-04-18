TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Thousands of dollars in meat has been stolen from a Temple grocery store.

Officers were dispatched around 3:34 p.m. Friday to the 3000 block of S. 31 Street for a theft in progress. When they arrived, they discovered two women stole meat from this store and left the area.

Officers discovered a store employee noticed the two exit the store with large quantities of unpaid meat products. The employee confronted them and tried to pull the cart away, but they were able to load all of the meat into their vehicle.

The same suspects let a shopping cart run into another vehicle in the parking lot, damaging it.

It is estimated these suspects stole over $2,000 in meat. This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.