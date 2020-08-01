Women veterans lead nationwide protest

KILLEEN, Texas: Women veterans across the country held protests Saturday to call for change in how the military handles sexual trauma cases.

Katie Chorbak is the veteran who organized the event and she says she was raped while she was stationed at Fort Hood from 2011-2013.

“So it’s happening in 20 cities across the country, we’re called the “Our Sister’s Keeper” movement,” Chorbak said. “We’re all women veteran MST (military sexual trauma) survivors and we all stood up together and formed this perfect union to come out and let it be known.”

Women marched and shared stories from Killeen to Chicago, Kansas and 17 other locations around the country.

For Chorbak’s group of veterans, they want to see investigations of military installations to be handled by outside authorities.

“The military has shown incompetence over years of suspicious deaths, over MST, we don’t think the military is capable any longer of investigating themselves,” Chorbak said. “In the civilian world, that never happens.”

Veterans from all over America are sharing their traumatic stories online, accompanied with “#IAmVanessaGuillen.” The late Fort Hood soldier’s murder and alleged sexual harassment have brought such issues into the national spotlight.

Peggy Rogers, a Marine Corps veteran who says she was raped twice on military installations in 1985, was one of the ones inspired by Guillen’s family.

“She was the foreground, her mother, her sister were the foreground, LULAC was in the foreground and starting this movement,” Rogers said. “We’re starting to speak up and we’re not gonna stop.”

“We’ll fight for them till the end and we want justice as well,” Chorbak said. “We deserve answers not only for her family, but for numerous other families that never got justice.”

Chorbak said she has not had a chance to review the proposed Vanessa Guillen bill.