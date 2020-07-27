“Women Veterans. One Voice” protest planned for Saturday at Fort Hood

The National Women Veterans Association is planning a nationwide protest campaign that will kick off Friday in front of Fort Hood.

The rally, “Women Veterans. One Voice,” will start at 11 a.m. at 6200 West Central Teas Expressway in Killeen.

Rally organizer Tara Jones says countless women veterans have been retriggered and retraumatized, and they want something done about it.

The group picked Ft. Hood because of the murder of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, who disappeared in April. Her remains were not found until two months later.

Guillen’s family is expected to meet with Pres. Trump on Wednesday, July 29th, one day before a bill in her name will be introduced to congress.

Keynote speakers for the protest will be several female veterans from several eras traveling from all over the country.

People who are interested in attending will need to register because of statewide social distancing regulations. Registration will being at 8 a.m.