Women’s Football Team hosts “Mad Bear Fair”, Fundraiser for Season

Lacy-Lakeview, Texas-Waco is getting a new football team, the first Full Tackle female football team in the city.

Today, the Waco Mad Bears held a “Mad Bear Fair” , a fundraiser to help raise money for their upcoming inaugural season. The days festivities included pet adoptions, local vendors, food trucks and restaurants.

Shannon Bennett, the teams general manager , says that she joined the team to be apart of something new and that she hopes the teams local presence will help inspire young girls to pursue equality in sports.

The Waco Mad Bears start their season against the Austin Outlaws on April 11th at Chilton High school.