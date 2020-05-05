Woodgate Intermediate Teacher Named State Finalist in H-E-B Education Awards

WACO, Texas – Fifth Grade Science Teacher Morgan Castillo won the state’s teaching leadership award from the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards Tuesday afternoon.

Her prize included introductions from Matthew McConaughey and $10,000 for herself as well as $10,000 for her school, Woodgate Intermediate School. Castillo’s awards also included celebrity appearances celebrating Texas public school teachers from Eva Longoria, Matt Bonner and Kendra Scott. Castillo was also the winner of Kendra Scott diamond earrings!

In a ruse to adjust her schedule for a surprise presentation, Woodgate Intermediate administrators asked Castillo to move plans for her class trip to the Waco Mammoth National Monument.

Although Castillo had all the details planned to a T, she graciously moved around her day to meet the made up needs of another teacher.

That’s the kind of teammate Morgan is, a true servant leader to her peers. So much so that she has been named one a state finalist in the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards in the category of Leadership at the elementary level. The actual reason for the switch was to coordinate a surprise visit from H-E-B officials announcing Castillo as a finalist for a state award and to present her a $1,000 check! In May, she will compete for a possible $10,000 award for herself plus a $10,000 grant for her school.

Castillo has been teaching for 15 years, with the last three as a fifth-grade science teacher at Woodgate Intermediate. Before joining Midway ISD, Castillo served as a Spanish teacher in several school districts and as an International Baccalaureate program coordinator in Waco ISD.

During her early twenties, Castillo’s eyes were opened to the impacts of systemic poverty and the lack of quality education through poverty exposure trips to developing countries and volunteering in under-resourced communities. Through connecting with people on a personal level and seeing the universality of struggle, Castillo chose to serve in public education, realizing the impact of quality education on a child’s success. She began her teaching career in inner-city schools to better understand the challenges faced by students in urban areas.

Castillo believes creating a desire for lifelong learning empowers others and gives them the confidence to pursue their dreams and make a difference in the world. Influencing students allowed her access to impacting families as well. Over the years, Castillo taught multiple subjects at the primary and secondary levels in urban, rural and suburban communities. Her teaching style involves facilitating hands-on lessons where students explore, discuss and initiate learning activities. She integrates technology into her classroom, using virtual and augmented reality and incorporates real-world experiences to help her students make lasting connections to the lessons.

“Mrs. Castillo is very deserving of the honor,” said Midway ISD Superintendent Dr. George Kazanas. “She brings her passion for learning to the classroom and truly makes learning come alive for her students. Mrs. Castillo is a master at bringing the outside world into the classroom so her students see the relevance of science in everyday life.”

Achievements:

· Education Service Center Region 12 Secondary Teacher of the Year (2019)

· Midway ISD Secondary Teacher of the Year (2019)

· Woodgate Intermediate Teacher of the Year (2019)

· Grade Level Team Leader (2018-2019)

· Baylor University/Environmental Protection Agency Grant Recipient (2018-19)

· H-E-B Excellence in Education Award Nominee (2018)

· American Geosciences Institute/ExxonMobil STEM Teacher Leadership Academy (2018)–One of 24 teachers selected from across the nation

Castillo holds a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and Linguistics and a Masters in Education Administration. She holds certifications as a generalist for fourth- through eighth-grade, Spanish for PreK- through 12th-grade and a principal certification. Morgan is married to Dan Castillo, a technology professional, and they have two young children.

ESC Region 12 will recognize both honorees and the Region 12 School Board of the Year, the Copperas Cove Board of Trustees, at a luncheon later this summer.

Source: Midway Independent School District