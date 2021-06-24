Woodway ATM broken into, cash taken

Woodway Public Safety reports an ATM was burglarized with an undetermined amount of money taken early Thursday morning.

Assistant Chief Larry Adams said the alarm on the ATM at Alliance Bank at 191 Archway was triggered at 3:00 a.m.

Officers found an abandoned Ford F350 pickup that had been used to rip the door off the ATM.

it turned out to have ben stolen Wednesday evening in Hewitt.

Detectives were able to recover some surveillance video and a crime scene technician has processed the truck and tools used in the burglary.

The method used was similar to the other ATM burglaries that have occurred over the past year where the suspects usually always steal a Ford F250 or F350, use pry bars to break the exterior door of the ATM and hook tow chains to the vault door to rip it off with the truck.

The stolen truck is then left behind while they escape in another vehicle.