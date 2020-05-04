Woodway cancels 4th of July parade

The City of Woodway has canceled the 2020 4th of July Parade because of COVID-19.

City leaders say they do not feel that they can host a safe environment for the typical parade. They decided to make the announcement now, so those planning to attend can find another way to celebrate America’s Independence.

Last year, FOX44 News went to the Woodway 4th of July Parade, and witnessed a large turnout for the celebration.

Woodway is encouraging homeowners to decorate their yards for July 4th and let the city know. If they do, firefighters and police officers will try to pass by with some candy.