Woodway K9 recovering from rattlesnake bites

A Woodway Public Safety Department K9 is recovering after a rattlesnake bit her twice late Thursday night.

The department says Shaka alerted at something near the feet of her handler, Ofc. Joshua Hilliard, while the two were in the backyard.

Shaka instantly attacked to protect her handler. By the time Hilliard discovered it was a rattlesnake, Shaka had already been bitten twice.

Hilliard took Shaka to the Waco Animal Emergency clinic, where a vet administered antivenom. Shaka is now at the South Bosque Veterinary Clinic for monitoring.

The Woodway Public Safety Department says this is one of the reasons why Shaka was nominated for the Aftermath K9 Grant. If she wins, the department will be able to run the K9 program and pay for emergency situations like this one.

If you would like to vote for Shaka, follow this link.