Woodway man held after threatening to kill family and self

A 37-year-old Woodway man remained in the McLennan County jail Wednesday, accused of threatening to harm his family with a knife and a loaded handgun.

Woodway Public Safety officers responded to a home in the 700 block of Poage Drive Tuesday when a woman called saying a man was brandishing a loaded pistol and a knife at her and her children.

A Woodway Public Safety spokesman said he told her to call police because ” he wanted to go out with a bang,”saying he would kill himself and the family.

Police arrived and were able to calm Taylor Jefferson Williams down and take him into custody.

He was taken to the McLennan County Jail on a charge of terroristic threat of family or household members.

Police also filed an application for an emergency protective order as he was booked in.

No one was injured.