A 19-year-old Woodway man who was originally arrested when he was 17 and who has remained in jail for over a year has been indicted on ten counts of possession of child porn, with ages of the victims ranging from infant through pre-teen.

Nicholas Andrew Johnson has remained in the McLennan County jail under $400,000 bond since last year, having originally been arrested in 2019, bonded out, then rearrested when it was determined that his bond was insufficient.

Members of the Woodway Public Safety Department made the arrest after an investigation that began with a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which identified a file containing child porn that had been shared on social media.

After getting the IP address, Woodway officers were able to track that address to a home in the 900 block of Deer Ridge, a location that, ironically, is not far from the police station.

While executing a search warrant at that residence, Woodway officers located more files containing child porn on Johnson’s computer.

They also seized other digital items to be forensically searched.

They were to be used to track other IP addresses he might have shared with.

As far as could be determined, investigators said there did not appear to be any local victims among the images recovered.

A statement issued by Woodway Public Safety stated at the time of the original arrest that during an interview, Johnson admitted that he downloaded and viewed child pornography using digital devices.

Johnson was a China Spring High School student at the time of his initial arrest.

Woodway officers offered thanks to the United States Secret Service and the National Computer Forensic Institute who provided training and equipment that was instrumental in the arrest of Nicholas Johnson.