Woodway officers arrest suspected serial car burglar

Woodway Public Safety officers report tracking down a man suspected in several car burglaries and firearms violations who also appears to be wanted on similar charges in east Texas.

Braylon Cornelius Brown was booked into the McLennan County Jail Wednesday on four counts of burglary of a vehicle, evading arrest on foot, theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He was also wanted on multiple counts of motion to revoke probation for theft of a firearm and credit card abuse out of Panola County.

A Woodway spokesman said the search for Brown had been going on since Thanksgiving day 2019 when officers attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle only to have the occupants bail out and run.

The driver was taken into custody, but the passenger-later identified as Brown-got away.

Through their investigation, Woodway officers developed an identity for Brown and this week obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Investigators said an east Texas task force had been looking for both men regarding several cases, including some from Carthage, Texas.