Woodway officers make child endangerment arrest

WOODWAY, Texas – A six-year-old girl is safe after Woodway Police say her dad endangered her life.

It happened last Tuesday, officers were dispached to the 1500 block of Western Oaks on a disturbance. While officers were arriving, 33-year-old Kuntelleon Spikes left with his 6-year-old girl because of warrants he had out of Waco.

Police say Spikes crashed his car on Bosque and Woodland West then took his daughter of out the car and hid in the back if a nearby parked truck.

Officers found him, arrested him and charged him with endangering a child and leaving the scene of an accident.

The child was treated for injuries and released to her mother.