Woodway Police arrest man accused of stealing a gun from a car

Woodway police officers arrested a man accused of breaking into a car and stealing a handgun that was left inside a car Monday morning.

Officers say the owner of the car saw someone break into his car in the parking lot of bank in the 7900 block of Woodway Dr. He says the person took a handgun from the car and ran off.

Police officers in the area say they saw him run into the nearby woods, so they set up a perimeter.

Within minutes, the officers say they found the suspect, took him into custody, and retrieved the gun.

The suspect’s name and the charges have not been released at this time.