Woodway police arrest man for soliciting a minor for sex

Woodway Public Safety officers report arresting a man they say has lived in various motels around the area, saying he tried to set up a meeting with what he thought was a 16-year-old girl for sex.

Officers made the arrest of Michael Paul Williams at the Motel 6 in Bellmead after they say he apparently tried to avoid getting caught at the assigned meeting place after hearing a description of his car on a police scanner app.

A Woodway Public Safety spokesman said an undercover officer had been pretending to be the young girl on a social media app July 8th and was contacted by a man they later identified as Williams.

After three hours of conversation during which time Williams is accused of graphically describing what he would like to do with the girl, a meeting place was designated at a Woodway apartment complex.

It was later determined that Williams appeared to have been monitoring police chatter and heard his vehicle described and turned around.

Officers said that others in the community assisted in identifying Williams as a suspect and he was found to be staying at the Motel Six in Bellmead, where officers were able to take him into custody.

He was booked into the McLennan County Jail on a charge of online solicitation of a minor. a second-degree felony with his bond set at $10,000.