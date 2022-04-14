Woodway, Tx (FOX 44) – Woodway Public Safety officers are looking for three people who bailed out of a pickup that was being pursued early Thursday morning.

The incident began about 2:00 a.m. when an officer on routine patrol spotted an older Ford F-150 pickup that was parked oddly in the 700 block of Cardinal.

When the officer ran a check on the license plate, the vehicle turned up reported stolen earlier out of Woodway.

The officer attempted to approach the vehicle that had three occupants when it drove off and the driver refused to stop.

The pursuit went out onto Estates Drive, then east on Highway 84, then back into city streets where the occupants bailed out of the truck and ran in the Delhi/Broughton Drive area.

Officers searched the area and were unable to find the three.

The truck was recovered and was being processed for evidence.