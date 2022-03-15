WOODWAY, Texas – The Woodway Public Safety Department has received the award of “Recognized Law Enforcement Agency” from the Texas Police Chiefs Association Law Enforcement Accreditation Program.

This program started in 2006, and evaluates a police department’s compliance with over 170 Best Business Practices for Texas Law Enforcement. These Best Practices were developed by Texas Law Enforcement professionals to assist agencies in the delivery of service and the protection of individuals’ rights. These Best Practices cover all aspects of law enforcement operations – including use of force, protection of citizen rights, vehicle pursuits, property and evidence management, and patrol and investigative operations.

The Woodway PSD has participated in the Accreditation Program since 2009 – when it was the 13th department in the State of Texas to be awarded the status of “Recognized Law Enforcement Agency.” Woodway PSD has maintained this status with re-certification evaluations in 2013, 2017 and 2021.

This voluntary process required the Woodway PSD to conduct a critical self-review of the agency’s policies, procedures, facilities and operations. When the internal review was completed, an outside audit and review was requested. This review is conducted by trained police chiefs from other areas of the state. The result of this review was then sent to the Texas Police Chief’s Association’s Accreditation Committee for final analysis and decision to award “recognized” status.

The presentation of the award took place Monday at the Woodway City Council meeting. The department will also be recognized at the Texas Police chiefs Association annual conference in April.

Source: Woodway Public Safety Department