Woodway PSD searching for suspect in H-E-B robbery

WOODWAY, Texas – The Woodway Public Safety Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a case of robbery.

Officers were dispatched to the H-E-B grocery store, located at 9100 S. Woodway Drive on the report of a robbery. It was reported a man wearing a dark cap, mask, grey t-shirt and shorts approached the customer service center desk and demanded money.

The suspect said he was armed with a handgun, although one was not seen. He placed an undisclosed amount of money in a Walmart plastic bag and left the store at the south entrance.

The suspect entered a grey four-door passenger vehicle in the parking lot before fleeing the scene on Hewitt Drive. No one was injured during this incident.



(Courtesy: Woodway PSD)

Woodway Dispatch notified Hewitt and Waco Police of this information, but the suspect was not immediately found.

If you have any information on this incident, you can contact Woodway Police at 254-772-4470 or email tips to tips@woodwaymail.org.

Source: Woodway Public Safety Department