Woodway sees rash of car burglaries

Woodway Public Safety is warning citizens to be sure their cars are locked after a rash of vehicle burglaries were reported over the weekend.

Numerous reports of vehicle burglaries were reported Saturday and Sunday evening throughout Woodway, with a spokesman saying they did not occur in any one part of town, but were scattered throughout the city.

In each case, vehicles affected were left unlocked.

Surveillance video captured images of one of the suspects, with the suspect vehicle involved being a dark colored crew cab pickup.

Woodway Public Safety officers urge residents to double check vehicles at night to make sure they are locked and that all valuables ( especially firearms) have been removed.

Officers are increasing patrols and ask citizens to report any suspicious vehicles or persons and that anyone with information or pictures contact the department at 254-772-4470.