Woodway student’s artwork gaining statewide recognition

WACO, Texas – The 2020 ‘Treasures of the Texas Coast’ Children’s Art Contest winners have been chosen, and a Woodway student was chosen as one of the 40 overall winners.

Linh Nguyen attends Woodgate Intermediate in Woodway, Texas.

“It was truly an honor to judge the artwork submitted by our young Texans for the 2020 ‘Treasures of the Texas Coast’ Children’s Art Contest,” said Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush. “The Texas coast is an integral part of our great state and is worth protecting, maintaining, and keeping clean for wildlife and Texans alike to enjoy. I was incredibly impressed by the artwork submitted and congratulate the winners on their outstanding accomplishments. Keep up the good work and remember that you’re never too young to help keep our Texas beaches clean.”

The winning artwork will appear together in a 2021 calendar, which will be distributed throughout the state. All 40 winners will receive a ticket to the USS Lexington in Corpus Christi, two tickets to the Houston Zoo, a ticket to the Texas State Aquarium, two all day passes to Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Galveston, prizes and a certificate of recognition from the Texas General Land Office and a calendar displaying the winning artwork.

For a full list of winners, you can visit the Adopt-A-Beach website here.

Source: Texas General Land Office