Woodway SWAT team arrests online solicitation suspect after standoff

What would have been a routine arrest of a suspect in an online solicitation of a minor sting operation turned into much more Wednesday afternoon after things started going wrong as the incident unfolded.

A Woodway Public Safety spokesman said a warrant had been obtained for Justin Gaylon Roper in the case after a weeks long series of conversations between and undercover officer who Roper thought was a 16-year-old girl and Roper finally led to a plan for the two to meet.

Investigators said the conversations had become explicit before the meeting was set up, which Roper was said to have requested occur at a home on the east side of Bellmead.

Officers went to the home in the 500 block of Wilson Road about 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, but as they arrived, another man very similar in appearance to Roper came out and was approached by the officers.

This tipped Roper off who then barricaded himself in the house and hid.

Officers said the house belonged to a friend, with the homeowner helping out officers by giving them the layout of the residence and assisting in other ways.

When attempts at negotiation did not bring Roper out, the SWAT team was summoned and at one point tear gas was injected into the home.

When Roper still did not come out, officers made entry into the house and began a room by room search for him.

He was finally found hiding in the attic, buried beneath the insulation.

Officers said he was shirtless at the time he was found and was described as being ” uncomfortable” after being shirtless under the insulation.

He was booked into the McLennan County Jail on a charge of online solicitation of a minor, a second degree felony, with bond set at $10,000.