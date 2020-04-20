Workforce Solutions connects job seekers to Central Texas employers

CENTRAL TEXAS- Workforce Solutions of Central Texas has launched a new page that helps connect job seekers directly to employers.

Because of the need for essential workers across many industry sectors and the large volume of traffic on the State’s WorkInTexas.com job site, Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is posting jobs that are hiring now in Central Texas.

From April 4 to April 10, there were more than 2,300 unique job postings for the Central Texas region that spanned multiple industry sectors with the leader being healthcare.

The Jobs Now! page helps job seekers to easily identify the jobs and the employers in our area. The page can be found athttps://workforcesolutionsctx.com/jobs-now/.