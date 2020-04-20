Workforce Solutions connects job seekers to Central Texas employers

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

file photo/MGN

CENTRAL TEXAS- Workforce Solutions of Central Texas has launched a new page that helps connect job seekers directly to employers.

Because of the need for essential workers across many industry sectors and the large volume of traffic on the State’s WorkInTexas.com job site, Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is posting jobs that are hiring now in Central Texas.

From April 4 to April 10, there were more than 2,300 unique job postings for the Central Texas region that spanned multiple industry sectors with the leader being healthcare.

The Jobs Now! page helps job seekers to easily identify the jobs and the employers in our area. The page can be found athttps://workforcesolutionsctx.com/jobs-now/.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44