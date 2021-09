WACO, Texas – The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a dog wash fundraiser benefiting the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The dog wash will take place this Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Pet Supplies Plus, located at 203 Hewitt Drive.

They will have free nail trimming, and suggest a minimum donation of $5 for smaller dogs and $10 for larger dogs.