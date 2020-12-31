Working through chronic pain during COVID-19

WACO, Texas – Anymore who has dealt with chronic pain knows even during normal times it’s a struggle to cope – but right now they’re struggling to cope and they’re doing it alone.

“A lot of people are having trouble getting in to see their doctors and/or getting access to the medications. So that’s kind of the big problem because that’s who they’re depending upon – their doctors and pain medications to help them,” says Pain Free performance coach Kevin Yates.

2020 has been a difficult year, and the uncertainty of how long it will be until the pandemic ends is creating more fear in chronic pain patients.

“With chronic pain comes increases of anxiety, depression, reduce quality of life, increase risk of suicide. Those are kind of the things that tend to happen,” Yates says.

Yates says there are some alternatives for those who don’t have access to pain medications.

“A lot of things we can do. There’s really three things that we can control. We have control over what we do with our bodies, meaning movement and exercise, as far as that’s concerned. We have control over what we put in our bodies in terms of foods, because there’s a lot of foods that a lot of people don’t know are triggering pain, and then there’s also….we have control on what we feed our minds with,” says Yates.

People who suffer chronic pain should focus on treating the root causes rather than just treating the symptoms.

“The main thing is that chronic pain does not have to be a life sentence. It really doesn’t. Our bodies have an amazing capacity to heal themselves naturally if we give them the right environment,” says Yates.