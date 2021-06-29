Workman shocked while working on sign in Gatesville

Gatesville police report one man was seriously burned when a lift came in contact with power lines as he worked on a sign.

A statement issued by Gatesville police stated that about 4:10 p.m. Monday, a workman at the corner of East Main and North 24th Street was using a lift platform to access a sign.

The platform accidentally came into contact with live electrical wires causing a surge with the worker, the platform and his truck on the ground receiving a shock.

After the electricity was turned off, members of the Gatesville Fire Department were able to use their bucket truck to rescue the worker.

He was transported by helicopter to a burn center in Austin for treatment of his injuries.

The man’s identity was not released by police and his condition was not available Tuesday.