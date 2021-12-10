WACO, Texas – One would-be burglar messed with the wrong person.

The Waco Police Department was called out to an attempted burglary of a motor vehicle early Thursday morning, near the 1200 Block of Mountain Meadow Drive.

The caller notified police that he had a suspect at gunpoint until they arrived.

The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Nicholas Curtis, was taken into custody. He is charged with Theft of Firearm, with a Possession of Marijuana Two Ounces or Less charge out of Beverly Hills, and a Burglary of a Building charge out of Hewitt.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

Source: Waco Police Department