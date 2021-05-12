Wound on man in fatal Hewitt crash NOT gunshot, but dog bite

Hewitt police now say a preliminary autopsy shows a wound found on a man who died in a traffic crash in Hewitt was not a gunshot wound, but a dog bite.

Police Chief Jim Devlin said when officers responded to the crash, they found the victim identified as 70-year-old Leon Julian Peyson partially trapped beneath an overturned SUV in the 500 block of Hewitt Drive.

A handgun was lying near him and he had a wound to the neck that had all of the appearances of being a gunshot wound.

However forensic pathologists made the discovery of the true nature of the wound as they conducted the autopsy that was ordered by a justice of the peace.

Devlin said the initial autopsy results attributed the death at least partially to blunt force trauma and a form of asphyxiation.

The crash remains under investigation and Chief Devlin says he is awaiting the final autopsy results.

The dog had been recovered from the wreck and was taken to a vet and later returned to the family.