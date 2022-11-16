MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A Milam County deputy was released from medical care on Wednesday.

Sheriff Mike Clore announced on social media that Deputy Sam Ferguson IV, barring any unforeseen circumstances, was going to be released from the rehab facility at noon. Sheriff Clore said Ferguson’s “brothers and sisters in blue will be escorting him home.”

The Sheriff’s Office also asked the public to safely line up off the road on the route and show their support for Ferguson. They took U.S. 190/Highway 36 from Temple, through Rogers, Buckholts, and then through Cameron to the final destination.

Ferguson was shot twice around 2 p.m. on October 19 near Rockdale. This happened while on a mental health call in the 100 Block of Inwood Road. Milam County Judge Steve Young said the deputy returned fire and killed the suspect – identified as 64-year-old Mark Edward Evers, of Rockdale.

A helicopter took Ferguson to Baylor Scott & White in Temple – where he was listed in serious, but stable condition.