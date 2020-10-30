Wrecked beer truck blocks highway for hours

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

Friday morning commuters on Highway 6 southeast of Waco found themselves delayed by a cleanup from an overturned semi-trailer truck.

The Department of Public Safety reported the crash occurred about 1:30 a.m. west of Tehuanana Creek as a Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer carrying a load of beer traveling south left the roadway and drove onto the center median.

DPS spokesman Ryan Howard said the driver attempted to get back onto the roadway, but in the process, the truck overturned.

The driver was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital in Waco for treatment.

Lanes of the highway were blocked for several hours as the cleanup was conducted and the beer was offloaded from the trailer.

The DPS statement said that driver fatigue was believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The road was cleared some time after 7:00 a.m.